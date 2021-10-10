Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
