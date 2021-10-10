Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pearson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.