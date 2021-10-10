Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60. Paychex has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,873 shares of company stock worth $28,230,267. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.