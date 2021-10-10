Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.69.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

