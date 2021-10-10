Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Sold by Group One Trading L.P.

Group One Trading L.P. cut its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $317,000.

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $16.37 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $847.15 million and a P/E ratio of 31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

