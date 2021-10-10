Parkwood LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $325.19 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The stock has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

