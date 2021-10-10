Parkwood LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Parkwood LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 13.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Incyte by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.