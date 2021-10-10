Parkwood LLC Grows Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its position in Domo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Domo by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

