Parkwood LLC Acquires New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 163,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.34 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $373.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

