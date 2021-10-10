PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 720 at Liberum Capital

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

PAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 647.50 ($8.46).

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 679.50 ($8.88) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 624.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 589.85. PageGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 685.50 ($8.96). The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

