Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.45 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

