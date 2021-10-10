Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Oshkosh also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.950 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $100.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

