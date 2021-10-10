ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 247,531 shares.The stock last traded at $13.69 and had previously closed at $12.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $607.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

