O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $610.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $629.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.96.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total transaction of $7,355,157.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,876,209.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

