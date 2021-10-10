Oppenheimer Downgrades Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of VG opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -156.50, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. Analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth $245,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth $187,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

