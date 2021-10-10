Opium Market Cap Hits $9.79 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Opium has a market cap of $9.79 million and $114.77 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00004272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00134220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00086765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55,156.29 or 1.00117446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.26 or 0.06411610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

