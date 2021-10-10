Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 837,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 352,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 778,421 shares during the period. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

