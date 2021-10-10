OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of OncoCyte worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

OCX stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $302.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.85.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. Analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

OCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

