Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

