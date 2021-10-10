Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,647,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,383,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.24% of Occidental Petroleum worth $2,990,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after buying an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,799,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 217,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.