Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $38.24. Approximately 22,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,488,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

Specifically, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $6,090,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 978,806 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

