NYL Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NYL Investors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,030,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

