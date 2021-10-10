Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) were down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 6,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 739,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $885,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2,424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 51,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

