Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 22,212 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 43.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,821 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 238,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,358,000 after acquiring an additional 183,981 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $123.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

