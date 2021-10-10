Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.19 Million Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACES. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ACES opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.68.

