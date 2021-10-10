Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 2.75% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of HMOP stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05.

