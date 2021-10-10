Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 7,780 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $81.36 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.