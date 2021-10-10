Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 310 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of FOX by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in FOX by 17.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after buying an additional 639,630 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 355.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 83,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

