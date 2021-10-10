Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $654,000 Investment in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

