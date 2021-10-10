Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Discovery by 5,053.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Discovery by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,286,000 after buying an additional 6,152,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discovery by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after buying an additional 5,185,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

