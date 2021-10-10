Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 7,558 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

GT stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

