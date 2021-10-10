Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 6,192 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 27,539 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,639,396.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,004 shares of company stock valued at $29,735,046. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

