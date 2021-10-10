Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 6,192 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PGNY stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.
In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 27,539 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,639,396.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,004 shares of company stock valued at $29,735,046. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Progyny Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
