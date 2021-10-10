Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NECB opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

