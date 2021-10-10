Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00.

Progyny stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Progyny by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $2,664,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.