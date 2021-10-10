Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67,453 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 294,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,971 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,671.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

