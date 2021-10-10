Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOMD. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.57.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 273,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 201.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.