Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 286.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $595.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,640 shares of company stock valued at $736,641. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 65.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 151,472 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

