NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $2.46. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 636,208 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.96.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,050 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.