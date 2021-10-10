NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,098 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $218,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after acquiring an additional 148,382 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 283,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

