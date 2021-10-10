Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $172.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $153.45 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.99 and its 200-day moving average is $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after purchasing an additional 515,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,982,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after buying an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,359,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.