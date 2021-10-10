New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.21. New Gold shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 24,524 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $830.63 million, a PE ratio of -122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in New Gold by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Gold by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,471 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $2,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

