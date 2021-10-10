Neutrino USD Market Cap Reaches $538.00 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001774 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $538.00 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00134953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00086568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,109.56 or 0.99679209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.28 or 0.06436028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 548,636,383 coins and its circulating supply is 548,635,800 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

