Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neuronetics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $168.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares in the company, valued at $8,488,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 61.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 162,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 172.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 197,059 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 68.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 67,031 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

