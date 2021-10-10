Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $119.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.86.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,093. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,488. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.54. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

