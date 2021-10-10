Neil Chatfield Acquires 10,000 Shares of Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) Stock

Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) insider Neil Chatfield purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.09 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,900.00 ($22,071.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Costa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

