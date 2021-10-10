Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 161.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,646. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

NYSE AQUA opened at $37.51 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

