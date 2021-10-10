Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 38,175 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,175 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 26.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.