Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,235 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $72.52 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

