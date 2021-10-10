Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

