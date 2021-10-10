Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

HALO opened at $37.46 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

