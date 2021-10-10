Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after buying an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,809 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $3,803,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.15 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

